Two men arrested on Saturday morning while allegedly breaking into an ATM at a Canberra City bank branch will face court.
At 4.17am, police received a report that two men were breaking into a bank branch in City Walk.
Police said officers arrived at the scene soon after and observed two men in an enclosed foyer area, allegedly attempting to gain entry to an ATM, and arrested the pair.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After police had arrested the men, officers allegedly located a variety of tools in the ATM foyer, and multiple ID and bank cards belonging to people other than the arrested men.
The Reid men, aged 32 and 43, will appear in court today charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit theft.
The 32-year-old has also been charged with unlawful possession of stolen property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.