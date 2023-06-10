Research conducted by Icon Water, Canberra's publicly owned water utility, has revealed 11 per cent of respondents reported flushing a sanitary item down the loo, the practice contributing to costly pipe blockages.
The most commonly disposed of items were tampons (72 per cent) followed by pads (17 per cent). Condoms are also a problem.
Icon Water has launched a new campaign to stop the flushing of sanitary products, which are contributing to wastewater pipes blockages.
Of those who had flushed a sanitary item, 43 per cent said they were not aware that sanitary products such as tampons would cause issues in our wastewater network.
An additional 41 per cent of those said they had flushed sanitary products because there was no other disposal option provided.
The focus on sanitary products is phase two of Icon Water's Free the Poo campaign, which is aimed at public education to help reduce blockages in Canberra's wastewater pipes.
Icon Water's general manager of customer engagement Davina McCormick said there would be information on buses, toilet doors and in shopping centres to educate against the flushing of sanitary products.
"Our blockage busters repair teams were reporting to us that these products were definitely a problem," she said.
"Unfortunately, Canberra continues to have blockages in wastewater pipes. Some of these impact households, while others are in Icon pipes, the cost of which are borne by all customers.
"The Free the Poo education campaigns are important because many of these blockages are avoidable.
"We need to respect that many people are private about their use of sanitary products, and that's where providing safe disposal options can make a real difference."
Icon Water's education campaign coincides the ACT government agreeing to provide free sanitary products in some locations.
"With an emerging public debate around sanitary products, we'd really like to see the safe disposal of those products included," Ms McCormick said.
"Our research revealed that the most commonly disposed items were tampons (72 per cent) followed by pads (17 per cent).
"A reduction in blockages caused by these products, as well as wet wipes, will benefit all Canberrans."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.