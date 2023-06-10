Five people in the ACT died with COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday, June 8.
There were 811 cases reported in the territory in that week.
Two men in their 80s, and two men and one female in their 90s have died with the virus.
There have been 32 COVID-related deaths in the ACT this year, and 244 since the pandemic started.
Average daily cases in the week ending Tuesday, June 6, also increased by 8.3 per cent.
As of 4pm Thursday, there were 55 active COVID cases in Canberra hospitals, and one person with the virus on ventilation.
Canberra Health Services has imposed additional restrictions on hospital visitors following an outbreak at Canberra Hospital in May.
As of June 9, there were seven aged care facilities in the territory with active outbreaks.
There were 47 residents and 18 staff members with the virus.
Two more facilities had outbreaks compared to the week before.
There have been six resident deaths in both St Andrews Village Hostel and Uniting Mirinjani Weston ACT because of current outbreaks.
ACT aged care homes with outbreaks:
Nationally, outbreaks in aged care homes have been steadily increasing since March.
COVID-19 has caused more than 5 per cent of deaths in aged care homes Australia-wide since the pandemic started.
Only 62.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated in the territory. This is still higher than any other state or territory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson has urged all Australians to get up to date with both their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine.
"The age of lockdowns and restrictions is over, so it's understandable why many people are falling into a false sense of security, but the latest data shows the virus is infecting thousands of Australians every day," he said.
"Having a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot at the same time is an effective and safe way of ensuring you are protected from both viruses.
"We are seeing a significant spike in the number of flu and COVID cases, making this a potentially dangerous winter, particularly for elderly and immunocompromised people."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
