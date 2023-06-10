The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Car companies want certainty, but the complex fuel efficiency standard discussion has become politically heated

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians love their 4WDs and light commercials, but their weight and emissions make them easy targets. Picture supplied
Australians love their 4WDs and light commercials, but their weight and emissions make them easy targets. Picture supplied

Robust discussion and lobbying efforts have started after public submissions closed on May 31 on the proposed fuel efficiency standard which, if fast-tracked to current European standards, would have a major impact on the current business operations of Australia's car importers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.