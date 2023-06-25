When Victoria Henderson's beautiful newborn baby Nova wouldn't open her eyes, she knew it was a problem.
Even if no one else did.
"To be told that everything's fine made me feel like I was going insane," Ms Henderson said.
"I've wanted to trust my instincts as much as I could, but [I] had medical professionals saying that nothing was of concern."
After "eight hours of Googling", Ms Henderson started to believe Nova had a rare condition called blepharophimosis, ptosis, and epicanthus inversus syndrome, or BPES.
The condition is characterised by narrow and widely set eyes, droopy eyelids and an upward fold of skin of the inner lower eyelids.
It only occurs in one in 50,000 births.
Nova was eventually diagnosed with the condition by paediatric ophthalmologist Dr Parth Shah from Clarity Eye Surgeons in Campbell, a doctor specialising in children's eyes, in December last year.
Patients with BPES can struggle to fully open their eyes, stopping the part of the eye that is covered by the eyelid from seeing.
Eyesight can be impacted by a lack of exposure to light, and as babies and children constantly throw their heads back to see properly, they can damage their spine.
There are two types of the condition. Type 1 causes issues with ovaries and can lead to infertility, while the other only affects the eyes.
While it is almost always inherited, in rare cases like Nova, the disorder is caused by a spontaneous genetic mutation.
Dr Shah and Clarity Eye Surgeons were approached but unable to comment.
Spokesperson for the Australian Medical Association Professor Andrew Miller said rare conditions like Nova's are really just "a random event".
"By definition, and by the nature of rare conditions, they are extremely rare and can happen for a number of reasons," he said.
"If they are known due to genetic factors or higher risks in some ethnic groups, say, then they can be less surprising. But in cases like this one, it seems like it was just a random event.
"And with these rare conditions, it is not at all unusual that results come from the perseverance of parents."
He said he knows of cases were parents have found out about their child's conditions after finding another family on the other side of the world who have spoken of their experiences.
The nature of the rareness of the conditions also impacts the number of doctors available to undertake procedures appropriate to their circumstances, he said.
"This isn't a Canberra region exclusive experience, it happens everywhere ... there are conditions that exist where only a dozen or so people have it," he said.
"As the conditions themselves are rare, so are the doctors that can comfortably undertake the appropriate and successful procedures as a result are rare too.
"You'd want to be careful leaping into that unknown territory, so a lot of the time baby-steps are also made to get to the end result."
Queanbeyan-based Ms Henderson and her husband Troy want to raise awareness of the condition so parents and medical professionals can identify it in other children.
"It's probably better for people to know that their child has this condition [so] they don't have to sit there wondering, are they just overthinking things?" she said.
"If parents have concerns about a child not opening their eyes, I'd like them to be able to look and identify the characteristics of the condition."
The longer the condition is left as it is, the higher likelihood of vision loss, myopia or developing a lazy eye.
The family are now preparing for a trip to Spain so six-month-old Nova can have corrective eyelid surgery.
The family want Nova to be treated by ophthalmologist Dr Ramon Medel.
There are surgeons who offer a procedure in Australia, however the family said the silicon sling technique offered would require multiple surgeries over the course of Nova's life.
They said the surgery in Spain would cost $32,000, and about a month spent recovering overseas.
Medicare will only cover services or operations conducted in Australia.
The National Disability Scheme Australia (NDIS) does not fund hospital services or surgery.
Nova has had a consult with Dr Medel over video call.
"He promised us, 'I'm going to do the absolute best that I can for your little girl'," Ms Henderson said.
"I can see why so many of us are all just flocking over there."
Professor Miller said it is extremely common that the small number of Australians dealing with rare conditions end up travelling overseas for treatment.
Part of the reason for this, he said, is because doctors don't want to risk anything if they have never come across the conditions before.
"A GP is a general practitioner, and by their nature they can only do so much. Even when GPs can clearly see that something is going on, they are there for general medicine and are in a position to do that," he said.
Ms Henderson said there is no exact date set for the procedure, but it will likely be in July 2024.
"We will be able to secure a date hopefully soon, but as it's so long away they don't have booking dates open yet," she said.
"Dr Medel would prefer that she is 16-months-old or older, but we may have to bring it forward to as soon as 12 months depending on if she has any deterioration with her vision."
In the absence of support from medical professionals, Mr and Ms Henderson have been talking to other Australian families whose children have similar conditions.
"It's nice to be able to have that conversation with somebody who's not a doctor, it's just another family that's going through the same stuff," Ms Henderson said.
As they coo and play with their smiley baby, the couple are confident Nova has a positive future ahead of her.
She has an easygoing and happy demeanor, Mr Henderson said.
"We went to a friend's house over weekends and [they] were saying, 'we can't believe how good she is'," he said.
The family is determined to build Nova into a happy child and confident young woman.
"She's got a good support system behind her, not only from us but the community as well," Ms Henderson said.
"She'll be taught [to] never listen to people if they call her different."
Ms Henderson looks down at her gurgling baby.
"You'll say, 'I'm pretty'."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
