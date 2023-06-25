The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan baby with rare condition travelling to Spain for eye surgery

Lanie Tindale
Sara Garrity
By Lanie Tindale, and Sara Garrity
June 26 2023 - 5:30am
Troy and Victoria Henderson's young daughter Nova has a rare condition called Blepharophimosis, ptosis, and epicanthus inversus syndrome (BPES). Picture by Karleen Minney
Troy and Victoria Henderson's young daughter Nova has a rare condition called Blepharophimosis, ptosis, and epicanthus inversus syndrome (BPES). Picture by Karleen Minney

When Victoria Henderson's beautiful newborn baby Nova wouldn't open her eyes, she knew it was a problem.

