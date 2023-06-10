Raiders NRLW star Simaima Taufa has been recalled by NSW for game two of the Women's State of Origin series in Townsville on June 22.
The experienced Jillaroo missed out on game one due to a shoulder injury and could only watch on as the Sky Blues were defeated 18-10 by the Queensland Maroons in the series opener in Sydney.
Now she will return at the lock position, pushing Kennedy Cherrington to the bench.
"I was incredibly grateful when [coach] Kylie Hilder informed me," Taufa said of her selection.
"I've been working closely with my medical staff about game two being the one I wanted to be ready for.
"My shoulder is now good and ready to go.
"I had FOMO being out, but I have desire to wear that jersey and you never when it's going to be your last time so I want to do our state proud."
In her 10th appearance in Sky Blue, Taufa joins skipper Kezie Apps as one of the most-capped NSW players.
Taufa will line up against her new Raiders NRLW teammates Zahara Temara and Sophie Holyman who both retained their spot in the Maroons for game two.
Tiana Penitani also comes back into the 19-woman NSW squad on the wing having recovered from her hamstring injury, with Rachael Pearson dropped.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
NSW centre Isabelle Kelly has been cleared to feature despite suffering a horror larynx fracture and throat damage in Origin I.
Trailing 0-1 in the series, the Sky Blues can still claim the series by winning by nine points or more in game two with points aggregate deciding a tied series.
The NSW squad will gather at their high performance headquarters on Thursday before flying out to Queensland to prepare for game two.
NSW Sky Blues squad: 1. Emma Tonegato (Illawarra Steelers), 2. Jaime Chapman (Tweed Heads Seagulls), 3. Jess Sergis (North Sydney Bears), 4. Isabelle Kelly (Central Coast Roosters), 5. Tiana Penitani (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 6. Taliah Fuimaono (Illawarra Steelers), 7. Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights), 8. Kezie Apps (Illawarra Steelers), 9. Keeley Davis (Illawarra Steelers), 10. Millie Boyle (Central Coast Roosters), 11. Olivia Kernick (Central Coast Roosters), 12. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights), 13. Simaima Taufa (Mounties), 14. Quincy Dodd (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), 15. Kennedy Cherrington (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), 16. Sarah Togatuki (North Sydney Bears), 17. Shaylee Bent (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), 18. Cassey Tohi-Hiku (North Sydney Bears), 19. Brooke Anderson (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks). Coach: Kylie Hilder
Melanie Dinjaski
