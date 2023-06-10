The Canberra Times
Raiders veteran Simaima Taufa recalled for NSW Sky Blues' Women's State of Origin II clash

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 10 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 11:29am
Simaima Taufa played a starring role in NSW's Origin victory in Canberra last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Simaima Taufa played a starring role in NSW's Origin victory in Canberra last year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Raiders NRLW star Simaima Taufa has been recalled by NSW for game two of the Women's State of Origin series in Townsville on June 22.

