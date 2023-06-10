Alpha Centauri is the nearest star system to our own. In the night sky, if you look towards the Southern Cross, there are two bright stars, called the pointers. The bottom, brighter one is Alpha Centauri, which is actually three stars orbiting around each other. Proxima Centauri, one of these stars and currently the closest star to Earth, potentially has three stars, and Alpha Centauri A potentially one as well.

