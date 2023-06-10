A return date for Corey Harawira-Naera is still unclear as the Canberra Raiders utility continues to undergo testing following a "scary" seizure he suffered in round 13.
Harawira-Naera was estimated to miss up to six weeks after he collapsed and suffered a seizure in Canberra's 33-26 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush in late May.
The game was stopped for 10 minutes while medical staff from both the Rabbitohs and Raiders attended to Harawira-Naera, before he was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital.
The 28-year-old was discharged the next morning, but the troubling aspect to the incident was that video replays didn't clearly show signs of a head knock.
In the last few weeks Harawira-Naera has continued testing with multiple specialists in an effort to properly diagnose what happened before greenlighting his NRL comeback.
Speaking to The Canberra Times for the first time since the seizure, Harawira-Naera said it's been a "frustrating" wait being unable to play footy with a return date unknown.
"It's up in the air at the moment why it happened," he said.
"It was a bit scary. But I feel a lot better now and hopefully we get some results and figure out what happened.
"We're slowly trying to rule stuff out.
"They haven't found anything too concerning at the moment which is positive, but still no return time or anything like that, which is frustrating for someone who is feeling alright."
The back-rower was on deck at Canberra Stadium to cheer on Jarrod Croker in his 300-game milestone, and was thankful to be back around his teammates, even if it was tough to watch from the sidelines.
"I know I can't play," he said.
"It sucks but rules are rules and health comes first.
"Sometimes it's worth not watching games when you'd rather be out there."
The New Zealand international had family and friends in the crowd in Sydney when he collapsed.
Harawira-Naera shared a heartfelt video message the next morning after leaving hospital to give an update and thank the rugby league community for their support.
It's still not an easy moment for Harawira-Naera to look back on though.
"Obviously, it's nothing you want to see, but when it's you, it's even more scary," he said.
"It took me a while to actually try and watch the footage back just knowing it wasn't pretty.
"I'm just lucky I've survived and come out the other side pretty good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.