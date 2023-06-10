The Canberra Times
NRL: Return date unclear for Canberra Raiders' Corey Harawira-Naera after 'scary' on-field seizure

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
June 11 2023 - 5:00am
Corey Harawira-Naera had a scary moment against South Sydney last month. Picture Getty Images

A return date for Corey Harawira-Naera is still unclear as the Canberra Raiders utility continues to undergo testing following a "scary" seizure he suffered in round 13.

