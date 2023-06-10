The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies defeat Hurricanes in Super Rugby quarter-final

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
Updated June 10 2023 - 11:08pm, first published 9:30pm
The Brumbies celebrate a famous, and dramatic, victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Brumbies celebrate a famous, and dramatic, victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies have defended their line for more than six minutes of stoppage time to secure a heart-stopping quarter-final victory over the Wellington Hurricanes.

