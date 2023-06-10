The ACT Brumbies have defended their line for more than six minutes of stoppage time to secure a heart-stopping quarter-final victory over the Wellington Hurricanes.
The hosts were fighting to hold on to a 37-33 lead and secure a place in next week's semi-final against the Waikato Chiefs.
The Hurricanes were hot on the attack, fuelled by a number of penalties and they did everything they could to cross for the match-winner.
Eventually captain Ardie Savea darted towards the line as the Brumbies scrambled to get underneath the ball. Referee Nic Berry sent the play up to the TMO with an on-field decision of no try and the video referee agreed to send ACT into the semi-final after 86 heart-stopping minutes.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The decision sent the home fans into a frenzy while Savea voiced his displeasure with Berry. His complaints fell on deaf ears and the Brumbies were left to celebrate a famous victory.
Talking post-game, the emotional skipper was adamant he scored.
"It's pretty disappointing," he told Stan Sport. "It come down to the last play and as much as I disagree, that's just the way footy is. It doesn't go your way, sometimes it does. I've just got to live with it."
When pressed on whether he got the ball down, Savea reiterated his belief he did.
"I scored," he said. "I scored then he held me up. It is what it is. I'm gutted but honestly I'm just truly grateful and blessed to be here and play this game for my club."
The Brumbies had spent the week focused on dominating the physical battle and they ticked that box throughout a punishing first half.
The Hurricanes stuck to their game plan of maintaining possession, however they struggled to make metres and trailed by nine at the break.
The visitors took their game to another level in the second half and scored 17 consecutive points to take an eight point lead and put the Brumbies on the ropes.
As they so often have done, Larkham's side responded and ultimately hit back to secure the victory.
The Brumbies fought hard all season to secure a home quarter-final, however the Hurricanes ran on to the field determined to take the crowd out of the equation.
It took just two minutes for the visitors to silence the fans, Kini Naholo finishing an expansive series of phase play to put his side up 7-0.
Rather than retreat into their shell, the try spurred the Brumbies into action and it took just seven minutes for the hosts to hit back.
The fans were well and truly back in the contest and they made their presence be known throughout the remaining 30 minutes of the first half.
The match quickly fell into a stable rhythm. The Brumbies exiting from their own end after points, the Hurricanes holding on to the ball and building pressure through phases.
Larkham's side was largely up to the task, and either forced their opponents to settle for three points or secured a turnover to flip the field.
Each time the Hurricanes scored, it was the Brumbies' turn to pin their opponents deep and they didn't leave the attacking 22-metre zone without adding to the scoreboard.
With Debreczeni pulling the strings, the hosts slowly built their lead and gained the upper hand in the physicality battle.
The flyhalf crossed for a try of his own and nailed two penalty goals, while Len Ikitau also scored as ACT took a 25-16 lead into the sheds.
The fans were up in arms early in the second half after a series of controversial refereeing decisions, each of them going the Hurricanes' way.
Back-to-back penalties put the visitors on the attack and Savea made the Brumbies pay to cut the deficit to two. The Brumbies discipline continued to cost them and Brett Cameron put Wellington in front 26-25 in the 57th minute.
With the Hurricanes taking their game to another level, Larkham turned to his bench and injected a number of fresh bodies into the contest.
The changes did not bring about the desired result, Devan Flanders racing 60m down field to extend the margin beyond a converted try.
Eventually a penalty went the Brumbies way and they made no mistake executing from the driving maul to hit straight back and cut the deficit to three with 15 minutes remaining.
The Brumbies turned down an attempt at three moments later and the all-or-nothing play came off, Tom Wright crossing in the corner to put his team up two. Noah Lolesio made it four with a conversion from the sideline and suddenly ACT was seven minutes away from a place in the semi-final.
Again, the crowd rose to the occasion and did everything they could to get their team home.
The Brumbies were forced to work for it, however, and a penalty saw the Hurricanes kick to the corner with less than two minutes to play to set up a match-defining lineup.
The ACT maul defence was up to the task, however referee Nic Berry awarded the visitors a penalty as time expired to set up a 5m scrum. A third penalty soon followed, and Wellington had one more chance to win it.
You only had to hear the crowd erupt to know what happened next. The Hurricanes sent wave after wave at the Brumbies line before Savea took a dart towards the line. Berry said he was held up, the TMO agreed and ACT were through to the semi-final.
ACT BRUMBIES 37 (Ollie Sapsford, Jack Debreczeni, Len Ikitau, Luke Reimer, Tom Wright tries, Jack Debreczeni 2 conversions, 2 penalty goals, Noah Lolesio 1 conversion) bt WELLINGTON HURRICANES 33 (Kini Naholo, Ardie Savea, Devan Flanders tries, Brett Cameron 3 conversions, 4 penalty goals)
Crowd: 8878. At Canberra Stadium.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.