The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are gone but sadly still not finished

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"If we just wait over here for a bit, they'll probably vote us back in" - Boris Johnson to Donald Trump (presumably). Picture Getty Images
"If we just wait over here for a bit, they'll probably vote us back in" - Boris Johnson to Donald Trump (presumably). Picture Getty Images

The most striking thing about AUKUS when it was jointly unveiled in 2021 by the leaders of Britain, Australia and the US, was how unashamedly, triumphantly, Anglophone it was.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.