Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was happy to play tour guide for the New Zealand Warriors in a Canberra return that left him with mixed feelings.
The best barber? A top coffee shop? The Nike store? Nicoll-Klokstad had his teammates covered before New Zealand's 36-14 win over the Raiders.
"This game was circled during the pre-season and I was really excited to get here," he said at Canberra Stadium.
Friday night was the former Raiders fullback's first game in the capital since he departed The Green Machine at the end of last season to join the Warriors.
Nicoll-Klokstad admitted it was "weird" to run out at Bruce again, but it was special to have it coincide with Jarrod Croker's 300th game.
"My good mate was playing his milestone game, so it was a hard one for me," Nicoll-Klokstad said.
"It was a really good occasion to be a part of.
"Unfortunately for him they lost and we won. But I've got nothing but love and respect for those boys.
"Coming into town, it wasn't really that novelty about it ... I did miss Canberra, but I think I'm so settled and loving my time back at Auckland and at the New Zealand Warriors that I did look at it as just another game."
The key factor that drove Nicoll-Klokstad's decision to play in Auckland was the opportunity to be reunited with his wife and children, who were based in New Zealand.
Having had time to settle into his life back in his hometown, the 27-year-old has no regrets.
"My boys are really enjoying their dad being around and you can just see it on their faces," he said.
"It was definitely the right decision.
"No matter how I went out, I don't have any grudges or anything."
The Warriors' win put them fifth on the NRL ladder ahead of the Raiders in seventh, on equal points.
Nicoll-Klokstad said under coach Andrew Webster and captain Tohu Harris the Warriors have the potential to go far this season, but they're trying not to look too far ahead.
Like the Raiders, the Warriors have a bye next week, allowing Nicoll-Klokstad the chance to spend some quality time with some of his former teammates.
"Now I get to switch off footy wise," he said.
"We're staying here for a couple of days, so it'll be good to catch up with some of the Raiders boys.
"I'm staying at Jordan's for the weekend. It'll be nice to catch up with everyone."
