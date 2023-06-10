Kelsey-Lee Barber is confident she can "stand up and perform when it counts" after clinching silver on the world stage in Paris.
A 62.54m throw at the Paris Diamond League event clinched second place in the javelin behind Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi (65.09m).
Star Australian trio Nicola Olyslagers, Nina Kennedy and Barber all rose to the occasion on a remarkable record-breaking night when three world records were broken, including the second in the space of a week by Kenyan superstar Faith Kipyegon in the 5000m.
But with only 70 days until the world championships in Budapest, the news was pretty much all good for the Australian contingent at Charlety Stadium on Saturday morning [AEST].
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Olyslagers won the high jump, 2022 world championships bronze medallist Kennedy saluted in the pole vault and dual world champ Barber was second in the javelin.
"I'm really happy with tonight. Most of all it was the enjoyment factor. The crowd was incredible, the atmosphere was electric and it was nice to put a few throws over 60m but I could definitely still improve in that area," Barber said.
"I really liked that 62m throw. It felt really clean on the run way and out of the hand and I just enjoyed it. My goal for the season now is to win everything I'm in.
"I want to be competitive and I want to challenge the girls that I throw with but ultimately I want to come out on top.
"This kind of competition keeps giving me resilience so when it comes to a major championships I know that I can stand up and perform when it counts."
Making her season debut in Europe, Olyslagers became only the second woman this year to go over the 2.00m barrier.
Her final-round clearance proved good enough to relegate American Vashti Cunningham (1.97m) to second spot.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
