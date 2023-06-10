The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Kelsey-Lee Barber claims silver on world stage

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 10 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber at the Australian Institute of Sport. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber at the Australian Institute of Sport. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Kelsey-Lee Barber is confident she can "stand up and perform when it counts" after clinching silver on the world stage in Paris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.