How do you replace the heart and soul of your club?
You don't.
So with Royals veteran Pedro Rolando missing the team's clash with Queanbeyan on Saturday, scrumhalf Tom Hallam didn't even try.
"He's irreplaceable that bloke, he's irreplaceable." Hallam said.
Instead, Hallam went about his work his own way, spurred on by words of advice from Rolando himself.
The scrumhalf has been the veteran's understudy for the past few years and they have formed a close bond.
Given Rolando's experience, Hallam hasn't hesitated to turn to his mentor for advice and it was no different throughout the week.
Rolando's message to Hallam was simple and it helped put him at ease as he prepared to step up.
"He always has some tips for me," Hallam said. "He's very helpful. He just told me to play my game. He's good like that, he tells me just to go about my work the way I like to go about it and I really appreciate that.
"So my mindset coming into the game was just to do my job. Try and keep the pace of the game up and just do the best job I can."
Rolando's words of advice paid off and Hallam played a key role in Royals' 47-8 victory over Queanbeyan.
The visitors ran in seven tries to one in a physical contest and snapped a run of two-straight draws.
Hallam moved to Canberra from Wagga Wagga five years ago and has continued to plug away behind Rolando at the Royals.
While opportunities in first grade were limited, the pair ensured the club maintained a successful one-two punch and Hallam led the second grade side to considerable success.
Royals coach Adam Butt praised the youngster for his commitment to the club and said Hallam has a bright future.
"Tom would be a first-grade halfback almost everywhere else," Butt said. "He's an excellent player, an excellent club member and a really good bloke. His skills are phenomenal and his speed at the breakdown is really good.
"Credit to Tommy that he sticks at it and works hard. They work as a group, I'm sure he's learnt so much from Pedro and Pedro's learnt from him."
Royals have endured a tough start to the season and sit fourth on the ladder.
Butt has been searching for his team's best all year and hopes they will find their stride in the run to the finals.
"I'd love for us to be hitting our gears now and come home strong but this competition's a weird one and you just don't know from week to week," he said.
John I Dent Cup: Royals 47 bt Queanbeyan 8, Wests 29 bt Gungahlin 28
Premier XVs: Royals bt Queanbeyan via forfeit, Wests 52 bt Gungahlin 15
