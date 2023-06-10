"I entirely deny any allegation of neglect, whether of Scarlett or another horse. Scarlett was a stockhorse x pony under my care. Scarlett was about 27 years old and in the six years of being with me, she was at all times provided adequate nutrition. This was found to be the case by an assessing veterinary clinic and that veterinary clinic also determined that Scarlett's physical condition was due to her diagnosed heart condition - being an intense cardiac murmur and unusual PMI.