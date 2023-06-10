The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former jockey Chynna Marston has denied animal cruelty allegations

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 10 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former jockey Chynna Marston has denied claims of animal cruelty. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Former jockey Chynna Marston has denied claims of animal cruelty. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Former ACT jockey Chynna Marston has denied accusations of animal cruelty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.