Former ACT jockey Chynna Marston has denied accusations of animal cruelty.
The Sky Racing commentator and her partner were placed on a Racing NSW Excluded List, temporarily preventing owners and trainers from providing them with retired racehorses.
Marston has dedicated her post-riding career to re-homing horses and set up Recycled Racehorses to help in this process.
The charity has a farm in Bowning, near Yass, to provide horses with a temporary home, while they are retrained and new owners are found.
An article published during the week accused Marston of animal cruelty and revealed a complaint had been made to the RSPCA.
On a series of Twitter posts, Marston denied the accusations and said she followed veterinary advice when treating the horse in question, a pony named Scarlett.
"I dedicate my life to the welfare of horses and any suggestion of neglect is categorically untrue and deeply hurtful," Marston said.
"I entirely deny any allegation of neglect, whether of Scarlett or another horse. Scarlett was a stockhorse x pony under my care. Scarlett was about 27 years old and in the six years of being with me, she was at all times provided adequate nutrition. This was found to be the case by an assessing veterinary clinic and that veterinary clinic also determined that Scarlett's physical condition was due to her diagnosed heart condition - being an intense cardiac murmur and unusual PMI.
"I am cooperating fully with the NSW Racing enquiry, and I look forward to all allegations being proved untrue and returning to caring for the horses that I love dearly."
Racing NSW did not respond to requests for comment when contacted by The Canberra Times. Marston was set to appear on Sky Thoroughbred at Sunday's Sapphire Coast race meeting, however it remains to be seen if she will.
