Canberra United Academy continued its National Premier League climb with the women claiming a 3-0 victory over West Canberra Wanderers on Sunday.
The fifth-placed Academy team were dominant in possession and field position against Wanderers.
In the 35th minute Georgia Ritchie gave them the opening goal via a masterful set piece curler from the edge of the box, before two second-half goals from Sofia Christopherson and Riley McQueenie sealed the result.
In the NPL Men, despite suffering their eighth loss in nine games, Tuggeranong believe they shouldn't be "written off" as they battle to avoid relegation.
Tuggeranong lost 3-0 to O'Connor, but Tuggeranong coach Mitch Stevens argued "it's not doom and gloom".
"It was better than the loss to these guys last time," he said.
"We set out with two objectives - one, improve performance and two, that should lead to an improved result. We didn't get part two but if you watched our game last time we played them, we were awful."
In recent rounds, Tuggeranong have improved, notably their 2-1 loss to Monaro and their gutsy 4-3 loss to second-place Tigers the week prior.
"There's something there, we just have to get to it," Stevens said.
Tuggeranong now find themselves in a battle against relegation, currently seventh on the ladder.
Stevens said sticking to the same mindset that won them the league championship last year to earn promotion into the NPL, will be instrumental in their efforts to avoid relegation.
"I've been there before when everyone has written you off, but you make it comfortably and survive, and I've been there before when you've felt like you're good but got relegated," he said.
"Last year we had the mentality of one game at a time and it won us a league.
"I think it's no difference whether you're at the bottom or the top - you treat each week for what it is."
Looking ahead to their next match against top-ranked Olympic, Stevens is confident that his team have what it takes to compete against the league leaders.
"We have a pretty good track record against Olympic and making games of it," he said.
"This is a team that we actually match up. Hopefully we go out and do something special against them next week."
Men
Monaro Panthers 6 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Tigers FC 4 dr Canberra Croatia 4
O'Connor Knights 3 bt Tuggeranong United 0
Gungahlin United 5 bt Canberra Olympic
Women
Canberra United Academy 3 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Canberra Olympic 6 bt Tuggeranong United 0
Belconnen United 3 bt Canberra Croatia 1
Gungahlin United 3 bt ANUW FC 1
