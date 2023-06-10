The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police are looking for a driver after a cyclist was hit in Deakin on Saturday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:39am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking anyone with dashcam or witnessed a cyclist and silver Honda Odssey crash in Deakin on Saturday. Picture by Peter Brewer
Police are seeking anyone with dashcam or witnessed a cyclist and silver Honda Odssey crash in Deakin on Saturday. Picture by Peter Brewer

Police are seeking a silver Honda Odyssey which failed to stop after hitting a cyclist, police allege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.