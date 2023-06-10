Police are seeking a silver Honda Odyssey which failed to stop after hitting a cyclist, police allege.
The car was involved in a collision on Saturday which left a male cyclist with serious injuries.
The crash occurred at the base of Red Hill on Stonehaven and Strickland Crescent, Deakin around 2.40pm.
The 52-year-old cyclist suffered serious not life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and then conveyed to hospital.
The Honda driver did not stop to render assistance, police allege.
Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7453941. Information can be provided anonymously.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
