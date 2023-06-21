Some lessons we can take from the 24 Hours of Le Mans

I won't say that we learned these things only from the Le Mans race, but the event certainly helped to highlight them.
Let's start with safety. Even the most famous, and prestigious, endurance race in the world enforces strict speed limits.
They don't just have them in the pit lane to lower the risk for pedestrians (pit crews), either, they also enforce them on the track every time a barrier or tyre wall gets damaged. A slow zone, with overtaking also forbidden, is enforced until the damage is repaired. This is to protect the workers, obviously, but also because the track is not in a safe enough condition for the cars to do their normal speed until those repairs are completed.
The only reason the rules are obeyed more often than not, is because of proper and thorough enforcement.
Seat belts save lives, as do vehicles which have been designed and tested to minimise the harm to occupants in a crash.
Drivers should take turns to ensure the person in control of the vehicle is adequately rested to continue.
Safe overtaking requires courtesy and predictability from the vehicle being overtaken. You must also always check what is around you before changing your line to perform an overtake yourself.
Biofuel can come from a wide variety of feedstocks. Since 2022 the Le Mans cars have been supplied with a synthetic fuel made from the waste produced by France's wine regions. They ferment and distil ethanol which is then, with a bit of chemistry not unlike other synthetic fuel production, turned into a liquid that resembles petrol, which is how the Excellium Racing 100 is made.
Tyres don't usually have much in the way of sustainable materials in them, but they could and they're another area for manufacturers to focus on, no matter what the vehicle's powertrain or primary form of use.
Wet conditions make driving more dangerous and require a combination of caution, driver skill and alertness, clear vision, tyres with a proper deep tread to penetrate through the water and actually touch the road surface instead of skimming (aquaplaning) across it, softer suspension (for a little more grip), and for everyone around you to have the same combination so as to retain control of their vehicles as well.
Being able to see what's in front of you, where the road goes, and being aware of who is around you matters all the time (every single moment you're out on the road). Dusk and dawn are also trickier times of the day to drive when the sun is low and more directly in your eyes (something that many east coast commuters can relate to).
Strategy matters. This includes everything from staying out of trouble (avoiding crashes and penalties), to spending less time stationary while everyone else is going at normal speed (avoiding queues but also stopping when you'd be going slow anyway).
Vehicles are far more reliable than they used to be, but they can still break sometimes. As such, proper and regular scheduled vehicle maintenance between journeys is important, while unscheduled maintenance during a journey is exactly what you're trying to avoid. Also, hasty and incomplete or improper repairs can cause issues and failures later.
Race cars are designed so that they can be serviced and repaired quickly, even from major damage. Road cars are designed to be built in a cost-effective manner and are financially written off rather easily.
Some parts of the world still need to be told measurements like volume, distance and speed in imperial (gallons and miles) rather than metric (litres and kilometres).
And, motorsport is a lot more interesting when a variety of teams have a genuine chance of winning outright. The downside of that though is the other classes may get completely ignored for most of the event.
