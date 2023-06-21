The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Some lessons we can take from the 24 Hours of Le Mans

SH
By Sam Hollier
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even Le Mans enforces strict speed limits during track repair work. Picture Nissan Australia
Even Le Mans enforces strict speed limits during track repair work. Picture Nissan Australia

I won't say that we learned these things only from the Le Mans race, but the event certainly helped to highlight them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.