The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian Christian Lobby says the Calvary takeover amounts to 'totalitarianism by law'

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 11 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary's takeover will proceed on July 3 after Friday's Supreme Court decision. Picture by Gary Ramage
Calvary's takeover will proceed on July 3 after Friday's Supreme Court decision. Picture by Gary Ramage

The Australian Christian Lobby has described Friday's dismissal of an injunction to stop the takeover of Calvary public hospital as exposing "the vulnerability of all Australians to totalitarianism by law".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.