The Australian Christian Lobby has described Friday's dismissal of an injunction to stop the takeover of Calvary public hospital as exposing "the vulnerability of all Australians to totalitarianism by law".
The ACT Supreme Court dismissed a bid to block what had been described as a "hostile" takeover of Calvary, paving the way for the territory government to acquire the public hospital.
Justice David Mossop announced the decision on behalf of a full bench of the court on Friday afternoon.
The full court is yet to provide its reasons for the decision, but it also dismissed Calvary's application for an injunction to prevent the government exercising powers under the controversial takeover legislation.
"It is a sad reality that if this takeover goes ahead, as now seems likely, Canberra will lose its best hospital to the hurt of Canberrans," ACL's ACT political director Rob Norman said.
"While there may be avenues of appeal, the decision reveals that governments which are minded to tear up solemn agreements because of their ideological bent, may often succeed in the short term.
"The ordinary person or business has little or no protection against a state determined to impose its view on its people."
MORE CALVARY TAKEOVER NEWS:
"When rampant anti-life sentiment rules, we all suffer.
"However, just as the first Calvary signified life through death, this loss may be the beginning of a new determination to resist totalitarianism and work for freedom for faith and conscience.
"When it takes possession on July 3, the large blue cross atop the hospital will be removed, together with the pro-life ethics that have been the hospital's bedrock for the last 44 years.
"The ACL calls on all ACT people of faith to remember Calvary Hospital as they await the next election. May Calvary usher in new life in the ACT," Mr Norman said.
The court is yet to make findings about regulations that relate to the terms of the acquisition, including how the government will compensate Calvary.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.