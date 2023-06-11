The Canberra Times
Allan Alaalatoa likely to miss Super Rugby semi-final, Toole racing the clock

Cameron Mee
Updated June 11 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:30pm
Allan Alaalatoa is set to miss Saturday's semi-final. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT Brumbies face an uphill battle to progress to the Super Rugby final after coach Stephen Larkham revealed skipper Allan Alaalatoa likely won't be fit for Saturday's semi-final.

