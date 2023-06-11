An LPG gas leak forced the precautionary closure of a busy service station in Braddon on Sunday morning.
Two ACT Fire and Rescue pumpers were called to the Mobil 7-Eleven in Mort Street, Braddon around 11am after the service station attendant reported smelling gas.
All service station operations were immediately shut down and the main LPG storage cylinders sealed.
While the fault was under investigation, firefighters created an exclusion zone around the service station as technicians were called in to rectify the issue.
The gas - believed to have escaped from a feeder line - was allowed to vent safely.
The Emergency Services Agency said there were no injuries and no ongoing threat to the community.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
