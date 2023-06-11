No doubt because of this difficulty, the inquiry then began to edit and redact, or not present at all, hundreds of police statements. And most of the blacked-out or omitted material did not seem to refer to matters involving the personal privacy of any of the parties. What was being concealed was the goings-on of AFP national police operations, including the somewhat sinister-sounding Sensitive Investigations Oversight Board. This is a body of very senior cops able to give directions to detectives about how they should proceed with sensitive cases, particularly ones with federal political implications. It is also, in part, an extension of the quite improper apparent AFP practice by which senior cops tip off their (federal) minister when any matter with the potential to become politically embarrassing arises. This was the practice that once allowed the AFP to indirectly tip off Michaelia Cash so that her staff could tip off the TV media to a brigade-level police raid on a trade union, thought likely to possibly, and possibly illegally, destroy documents.