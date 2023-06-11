The Canberra Times
ACT police have arrested a woman in possession of knives and flammable chemicals after a 5G tower was set ablaze in Gordon

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 11 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
The alleged offender broke in through the temporary security fence and allegedly set fire to equipment. Picture supplied
A woman who broke into a secure compound and allegedly set ablaze a 5G phone tower and equipment in Gordon in the early hours of Sunday morning has been arrested by police.

