A woman who broke into a secure compound and allegedly set ablaze a 5G phone tower and equipment in Gordon in the early hours of Sunday morning has been arrested by police.
Police say that the 41-year-old Gordon woman was spotted by a member of the public around 7.10am breaking through a temporary fence used to secure the equipment near the Gordon playing fields.
The alleged offender was described as dressed in black, and carrying a large knife when she broke into the compound.
A few minutes later police received a second call, advising the person had set a fire at the compound and was walking away. The caller kept the person in their sight as they walked away.
Officers arrived at the scene about 7.20am, observing that the fire was almost out and located the woman nearby.
After she was arrested, a police search found two kitchen knives, a fire starter and flammable chemicals, gloves and industrial electrical fuses.
Examination of the scene revealed extensive damage to the generator, its fuel storage pod, an electricity meter and other property at the site. Around 1000 litres of diesel fuel was stored in the pod to run the generator.
Both the generator and nearby mobile phone tower were rendered inoperable by the fire.
ACT Policing extended its thanks to the community member who made the initial reports and continued to observe the woman.
The woman is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday charged with three counts of property damage, possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse, and possession of stolen property.
Further charges may be laid in the future regarding the interruption to the mobile phone network.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
