A 25-year-old convicted burglar, who escaped from the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, has been arrested in NSW on Sunday after a six-day search.
Nec Gorman, 25, will now face extradition back to the ACT.
Gorman fled the courtroom at around 4pm on Monday, moments after acting Justice Richard Refshauge handed him a three year and five month full-time jail sentence with a non-parole period of 22 months relating to 12 charges.
Gorman evaded two ACT Corrective Services officers, running from the court building through side doors, which are locked from the outside.
He was wearing a grey jumper, polo shirt and tracksuit pants, which are standard for Alexander Maconochie Centre detainees. He lost his sandals while fleeing.
Gorman was spotted getting off the bus in the area of John Gorton Drive in Denman Prospect shortly after his escape.
His charges included burglary, dishonestly taking a motor vehicle without consent, attempted arson as well as two counts of dangerous driving.
If Gorman had not fled custody, he would have been eligible for parole in August next year.
