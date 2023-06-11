The Canberra Times
Nec Gorman arrested in NSW six days after fleeing ACT Supreme Court

Updated June 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Nec Gorman, 25, was convicted in the ACT Supreme Court before fleeing on foot.
A 25-year-old convicted burglar, who escaped from the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, has been arrested in NSW on Sunday after a six-day search.

