The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Leanne Pompeani, Brett Robinson smash Launceston Running Festival records

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 11 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Pompeani was full of smiles following the race. Picture by Rod Thompson
Leanne Pompeani was full of smiles following the race. Picture by Rod Thompson

Canberra's Leanne Pompeani has created Australian history after finishing Launceston Running Festival's 10km race in 31 minutes and 37 seconds on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.