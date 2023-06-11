Canberra's Leanne Pompeani has created Australian history after finishing Launceston Running Festival's 10km race in 31 minutes and 37 seconds on Sunday.
Her time was announced as an all-comers' record; the fastest of any woman on Australian soil, beating a result that had stood for 24 years. The previous best of 31.43 was set by Hobart's Kylie Risk in 1999 at the Burnie 10.
Her third time running in Northern Tasmania, 26-year-old Pompeani was understandably delighted with her pace.
"I've been chasing a (personal best) for a while now. My training has been going really well, but I just haven't been able to show it in races," she said.
"I'm so happy today that I was able to start running times that reflect my fitness. The weather was perfect, so it was one of those things where I felt I needed to make the most of it because you don't miss opportunities when they come around."
It was clear quite early records were very likely to be broken. Pompeani said the ideal conditions, Launceston's favourably flat course and her rigorous preparation provided the recipe for the extraordinary time.
"I've just had really consistent weeks with running and obviously no sickness - there's a lot of that going around - no injuries and so I was just running lots of kilometres per week and getting in good sessions.''
Canberra's Brett Morrison made it a capital invasion, winning the men's event in 28.11 from Edward Marks in 28.13.
Robinson, 32, won the half-marathon at the same event last year but dropped down to the 10km on Sunday.
Having already won the Run The Bridge and Burnie 10, he completed the Tasmanian treble in a course record effort.
"I knew those boys would be on my heel so I led those first 5km really hard," Robinson said.
Joining many of the other front-runners in the Gold Coast half-marathon in three weeks, Robinson said he expected another tough race.
"It's another showdown, unfortunately. I'll have to work hard, usually I like to just cruise to the win but I won't be able to," he said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
