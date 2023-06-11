The Canberra Times
Labor, Greens remain in deadlock over Housing Australia Future Fund

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated June 11 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 9:00pm
Labor and the Greens both say they are open to negotiations on the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund while remaining at a stalemate over the government's signature bill.

