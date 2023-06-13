This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The boxes of documents hidden throughout the sprawling mansion - mountains of them - speak of a complete disregard for national security and a towering sense of entitlement.
The braggardly way he allegedly showed them to people not cleared to see them reveals a glowering contempt for not only his own country but for its allies as well.
And the whining proclamation of innocence which came after the 37 federal charges were revealed was vintage spoilt brat Trump.
If you believe a picture tells a thousand words, then that one photo of the Mar-A-Lago bathroom crammed with boxes of documents says it all.
The two chandeliers, the ghastly fake rococo mirror, the marble-topped vanity, the gold-plated fittings, the cheap tissue box and the incongruous plastic waste paper bin are haunting, as is the toilet bowl seemingly adrift in the middle of it all.
It was almost as if we'd been transported back to 2003, when the world had its first inside look at the intimate corners of Saddam Hussein's palaces.
The inescapable mental image which had me tossing and turning all Saturday night was Trump sitting on that crapper, stabbing at his phone in constipated fury, posting on his misnamed Truth Social platform surrounded by documents of state, rallying the red-capped crazies whose lack of basic arithmetic still has them convinced they "was robbed" at the 2020 election.
Of course, it's unlikely he used that particular bathroom - Mar-A-Lago reportedly has 33 - but that vulgar inner space is a potent metaphor nonetheless. Mementos of his time in the most powerful office in the world crammed into boxes and stacked up in a dunny, the way a troubled hoarder would fill their home with rubbish. He not only had boxes of documents scattered all over Mar-A-Lago, they were also squeezed into a storage unit in West Palm Springs.
When that came to light last year, The Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino wrote, acidly: "The surest way to forget what you have is to put it in a storage unit. Storage units are air-conditioned garbage cans. They are reassuring purgatories for hoarders, expensive reminders of a personal failure, an inability to throw away stuff that has outlived its usefulness."
Trump himself has become a bit like a storage unit for Republicans. They're loath to consign him to political landfill because after every indictment, every adverse finding, his popularity soars - at least among Republican voters. Yet his failure to be re-elected in 2020 - and his incitement of the mob after the election - must still weigh heavily. To borrow from Cerabino, the party now finds itself in a less than reassuring purgatory.
But back to that dunny and something that should be reassuring for most of us. Money and power can buy many things but good taste is not one of them.
