Garry is not optimistic: "I think I join my peers in believing that the current government makes it impossible to feel confident about the future. Having worked as many as three jobs for most of my life and only in recent years been able to enjoy regular holidays, I now find that my lifetime savings could be at risk due to future policy: capped super, removal of franking credits, waste of sovereign resources, etc etc. How can anyone look forward to a fair retirement with so much under threat?"