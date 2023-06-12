The Canberra Times
Giving a Voice to Indigenous people is hardly racist

By Letters to the Editor
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
Indigenous parliamentarians and members of referendum working groups are helping lead discussion on the Voice referendum. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Indigenous parliamentarians and members of referendum working groups are helping lead discussion on the Voice referendum. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Greg Pinder (Letters, June 10) seems to think it's racist to enable Indigenous people whose lives and communities were devastated by the impact of colonialism, to advise Parliament about how to develop policies and programs to improve their lives.

