The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police appeal to car owners to keep their valuables out of sight

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say thieves are breaking passenger windows and stealing any obvious valuables. Picture Shutterstock
Police say thieves are breaking passenger windows and stealing any obvious valuables. Picture Shutterstock

Belconnen and the inner north of Canberra have been the focus of increased theft from motor vehicles in the recent weeks, and police have renewed calls for motorists to keep their valuables out of sight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.