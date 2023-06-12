Belconnen and the inner north of Canberra have been the focus of increased theft from motor vehicles in the recent weeks, and police have renewed calls for motorists to keep their valuables out of sight.
Many of the targets have been described by police as "high-end, high performance vehicles".
Of the Canberra police districts hardest hit by theft, Belconnen recorded 158 instances last month and the inner north 157.
Theft from vehicles is categorised as "other theft" in the data collated by police. This form of theft also includes shoplifting and has increased significantly in the first five months of this year, up from 1708 last year to a new high of 2892 instances reported during the same period this year.
Police say offenders are smashing the passenger's side window and rummaging through glove boxes and centre consoles, targeting spare keys, fobs, and other valuables such as wallets, handbags and mobile phones.
These matters are currently an investigative focus for members from Operation TORIC (Targeting of Recividist Offenders in Canberra) and the proactive intervention and diversion teams.
The officer in charge of ACT Road Policing, Acting Inspector Ken Williams, said vehicle owners need to take simple precautions to avoid becoming a target.
"Even if your vehicle is secure, visible items of value such as a wallet, phone, tablet, or even loose change can tempt a thief. The simplest way to deter thieves is to not leave valuables, including registration papers and garage remotes, in a vehicle," he said.
Despite an intense focus by police, motor vehicle theft remains a persistent issue in Canberra with 91 cars stolen last month, and 440 over the first five months of the year, compared with nearly 600 for the same period last year.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
