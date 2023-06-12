It's probably no coincidence that Christophe and Josephine Gregoire were in New Caledonia hosting a gourmet food tour when they announced they were selling their Bungendore restaurant Le Tres Bon.
It's where their story started. Josephine was working at the Commission of Pacific Communities in Noumea where Christophe was teaching apprentice chefs at the nearby Escoffier Hospitality School. They met, fell in love, and married in Noumea. Josephine then convinced Christophe to return to the Canberra region where her extended family was. They returned to Canberra in 1999 and set up Christophe's restaurant in Manuka, before heading out to Bungendore in 2007.
Since then they have been committed to bringing a touch of France to the area, but have also been great advocates of this region's produce, whether it be truffles, chestnuts or wine.
"We have delighted in bringing France, and the world, to Bungendore," Josephine says.
"But now it is time for us to take Bungendore to the world.
"We want to share our love of food, travel, friends and adventure with the world through gourmet food tours and classes.
"It is time for us to sell this wonderful place and move on to our next adventure."
Putting Le Tres Bon on the market for sale has not been an easy decision, they say.
"Honestly, we are feeling sad," says Josephine.
"We have loved having the warm embrace at the restaurant because it was like our home that we invited people to.
"We will miss our beautiful friendships but know that we will build on them, and build more connections, through our classes and tours. This feels very natural - it is about taking people with us. We would love it if our friends and clients would join us on our new adventure"
The Gregoires are hoping Le Tres Bon is purchased by someone who wants to realise their food dream within the beautiful space and the welcoming, supportive community of Bungendore. "We know that this is the place for someone else to make their dreams come true," says Josephine.
"To build something of their own - where they can nourish their hearts and soul, while feeding the community and visitors."
The restaurant is listed with PRD Bungendore with an asking price of $220,000. Situated at 40 Malbon St, in the heart of the village, the sale includes all assets.
The fully licenced restaurant premises was built circa 1890 and the layout includes 120 square metres of indoor dining area and 80 square metres of outdoor dining area, providing excellent seating for more than 100 guests (including outdoors).
An operational commercial kitchen plus a second kitchen used for cooking classes as well as a newly installed large "takeout/walk-up window" is perfect for serving the outdoor area. A cool room, bathroom facilities and plenty of storage completes the layout indoors. There are free and accessible car parks for staff and customers.
Stay in touch with chef Christophe and Josephine to keep up to date with their classes and tours at chefchristopheandjosephine.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
