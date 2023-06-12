It's where their story started. Josephine was working at the Commission of Pacific Communities in Noumea where Christophe was teaching apprentice chefs at the nearby Escoffier Hospitality School. They met, fell in love, and married in Noumea. Josephine then convinced Christophe to return to the Canberra region where her extended family was. They returned to Canberra in 1999 and set up Christophe's restaurant in Manuka, before heading out to Bungendore in 2007.