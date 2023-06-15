Everyman Theatre presents this bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim that were cut from his shows as well as songs from his then-unproduced musical Saturday Night. Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until June 24. See: acthub.com.au.