Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from June 17, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Catherine Forsayeth's Rumpelstiltskin and the Miller's Daughter. Picture supplied
Tell Me a Story

Catherine Forsayeth's solo exhibition explores the darkness, light, drama and magic of the Grimm Brothers and other fairy tales. The paintings are not a simple recreation but an interpretation of the underlying message embedded in each story. Forsayeth employs different media including egg tempera, oils, watercolour, linens and birchwood. It's on at Humble House Gallery, 93 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, from June 17 to July 16. See: humblehouse.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

