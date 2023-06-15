Catherine Forsayeth's solo exhibition explores the darkness, light, drama and magic of the Grimm Brothers and other fairy tales. The paintings are not a simple recreation but an interpretation of the underlying message embedded in each story. Forsayeth employs different media including egg tempera, oils, watercolour, linens and birchwood. It's on at Humble House Gallery, 93 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, from June 17 to July 16. See: humblehouse.com.au.
In Laura Wade's Olivier-winning contemporary British satire, presented by Canberra Rep, Judy is on a quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband, Johnny. The problem is it's 2018 and being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as following a manual. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until July 1. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Everyman Theatre presents this bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim that were cut from his shows as well as songs from his then-unproduced musical Saturday Night. Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until June 24. See: acthub.com.au.
In Acting the Playtext, a six-week course for adults and Year 12 drama students, analyse and interpret dramatic text through dramaturgical investigation and the process to performance. Create character, build a role, learn acting techniques, interpret text, and develop a part through the creation of a performance of established dramatic literature. It's on at The Hedley Beare Centre For Teaching and Learning, 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, every Wednesday from June 21 to July 26 at 7pm. Email Peter Wilkins at wilkinspeter45@gmail.com or phone 0408034373.
Dianna Nixon will be host and raconteur for the cabaret show The Gentleman's Companion at Yazzbar, 81 Comur Street, Yass, on Sunday, June 18. The show is based around the popular recipes and cocktails of Charles H. Baker Jnr, who travelled the world during prohibition in search of alcoholic beverages and interesting people to drink them with. Venue open from 3pm, show starts at 4pm. Food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets $25. Suitable for 18+. See: 123tix.com.au/events/38576/the-gentlemans-companion.
Canberra Choral Society presents the premiere of Dan Walker's The Last Migration as well as Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass and Sally Whitwell's Lux Aeterna and Home. It's on Saturday June 17 at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, at 6pm. Tickets: trybooking.com/1056214.
