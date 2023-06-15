5 Alvin's Harmonious World of Opposites: Director Platon Theodoris's 2015 film is screening at Arc Cinema as part of the National Film and Sound Archive's regular spotlight on recent highlights from the Australian independent filmmaking scene. Alvin (Teik-Kim Pok) spends his days working as a Japanese translator. But then there is all that panda stuff, the good-looking girl downstairs that Alvin spies on but can't summon the courage to approach and the mysterious substance that keeps dripping from the ceiling. When his crazed neighbour (Vashti Hughes) goes on a crusade to rid the block of units of a suspected flea infestation, and with tensions in his life increasing, Alvin is forced into the ceiling to investigate. Theodoris and actor Teik-Kim Pok will have a Q&A session after the screening. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, 6pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.