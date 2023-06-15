1 Jack Biilmann and the Black Tide: With a lineup of Pat Quinn Quirke on guitar, Joel Cabban on bass, Jono Warren on drums and Biilmann on vocals and guitar will be launching their new album Divided Mind with a show at The Basement in Belconnen on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7pm. See: thebasementcanberra.com.au.
2 Home, I'm Darling: In Laura Wade's Olivier-winning contemporary British satire, presented by Canberra Rep, Judy is on a quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband Johnny. The problem is it's 2018 and being a domestic goddess isn't as easy as following a manual. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until July 1, 2023. See: canberrarep.org.au.
3 Marry Me A Little: Everyman Theatre presents this bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Stephen Sondheim that were cut from his shows as well as songs from his then-unproduced musical Saturday Night. Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until June 24, 2023. See: acthub.com.au.
4 Hans Zimmer concert: This Candlelight concert brings the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to Gandel Hall, National Gallery of Australia. Excerpts from Zimmer's film scores will include music from The Lion King, The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception and Gladiator. It's on Friday, June 16 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Age requirement: 8+. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. See: feverup.com/m/117598.
5 Alvin's Harmonious World of Opposites: Director Platon Theodoris's 2015 film is screening at Arc Cinema as part of the National Film and Sound Archive's regular spotlight on recent highlights from the Australian independent filmmaking scene. Alvin (Teik-Kim Pok) spends his days working as a Japanese translator. But then there is all that panda stuff, the good-looking girl downstairs that Alvin spies on but can't summon the courage to approach and the mysterious substance that keeps dripping from the ceiling. When his crazed neighbour (Vashti Hughes) goes on a crusade to rid the block of units of a suspected flea infestation, and with tensions in his life increasing, Alvin is forced into the ceiling to investigate. Theodoris and actor Teik-Kim Pok will have a Q&A session after the screening. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, 6pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
