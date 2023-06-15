The Canberra Times
What's on this weekend in Canberra, June 16-18

By Ron Cerabona
June 15 2023 - 11:30am
Jack Biilman. Picture supplied
Jack Biilman. Picture supplied

1 Jack Biilmann and the Black Tide: With a lineup of Pat Quinn Quirke on guitar, Joel Cabban on bass, Jono Warren on drums and Biilmann on vocals and guitar will be launching their new album Divided Mind with a show at The Basement in Belconnen on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7pm. See: thebasementcanberra.com.au.

