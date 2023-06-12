Trust is hard won but very easily lost

One of the lessons from the Morrison government which the Albanese government would do well to keep in mind is that the erosion of trust is a slow but sure process.
As the tide turned against the former government, both former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce questioned Mr Morrison's trustworthiness.
An impression arose that behind the benign smile and firm Christian convictions lay a different, more slippery character. That impression seeped through into voters' minds and was one of the factors leading to defeat.
Mr Morrison may have imagined that he could brazen out scandals and difficulties but there was a hidden cost to each apparent victory - a further loss of trust.
And Mr Albanese may imagine that he can brazen out the current mess over whether Katy Gallagher was truthful to Parliament, but it would be a mistake.
The Labor government came into power like a breath of fresh air after the skullduggery of the previous tenants in the ministerial offices.
Just think of the revelations about Mr Morrison's secret holding of other ministers' ministries, or of the sudden discovery of a Chinese "spy ship" days before the election. Both conveyed an impression of tawdry cynicism.
It would be unwise of Mr Albanese to try to use sophistry to get over the current difficulty over what Labor shadow ministers knew about allegations swirling around concerning the Brittany Higgins case.
In June, 2021, Senator Gallagher told a parliamentary committee (referring to a question from the then Liberal cabinet minister Linda Reynolds): "No one had any knowledge. How dare you."
Over the weekend, she contradicted herself: "I was aware of some allegations in the days leading up to the choice of Ms Brittany Higgins to make those allegations public."
Labor is now engaging in slippery word use, something politicians often do - and the public sees through it.
Senator Gallagher said that she didn't "weaponise" the information. She implied that she had in fact known what she had previously denied knowing - but that she didn't use that information for political gain.
She denied what she hadn't been accused of.
Mr Albanese is also being careful in his use of words.
He said that he still had "absolute confidence" in his finance minister.
Well he might. Senator Gallagher may be the finest finance minister in the history of finance ministers - but that isn't the question at issue. The current question is: did she mislead Parliament, and if she did, what should the sanction be?
Mr Albanese needs to address that question. If he fails to do so, he will look either weak or as too much like a politician steeped in the old cynical ways that we have grown too used to (and grown too tired of).
The Prime Minister should also remember another lesson from previous governments: defending the indefensible eventually comes unstuck.
Mr Albanese is also resorting to another well-worn political technique: whataboutism.
Faced with allegations about alleged scandal on his own side, he points across at the other and cites scandals over there.
It doesn't wash. Parents tell children that two wrongs don't make a right.
And the great jury of voters in its glorious variety of backgrounds won't be fooled. It may take time but trust once gone is gone for good.
Mr Albanese still has it. Our advice is: don't lose it. Be straight and it will benefit your government in the end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.