Secrecy laws 'possibly unconstitutional', Human Rights Law Centre submission to National Security Legislation Monitor warns following Witness J case

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
Senior lawyer Kieran Pender, left, and Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Grant Donaldson, right. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Karleen Minney
National security laws allowing for the fully secret prosecution and jailing of a former intelligence officer are disproportionate and potentially "unconstitutional", a legal expert says.

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

