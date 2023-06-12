Does anyone else get a kick out of going to a restaurant that their friends haven't heard of yet?
Nothing makes you feel more in the know than when someone asks "Where's that?" when retelling your dinner experience.
And when it comes to Dada, in Woden, people should know about it. If it was in the centre of the city, people would know about this little gem. For restaurants further afield, it takes a little longer to catch on.
We walk in on this cold Wednesday evening and there are a couple of tables already taken up by people - who are presumably locals also in the know of what Dada has to offer.
The restaurant has this effortlessly cool, moody feel to it, dimly lit with the help of candles on each of the tables.
We start the evening off with the beef tenderloin tartare with black vinegar and rice crisps ($25). Packed with flavour, this tartare - with crunchy cucumber and nori sprinkled on top - it's almost reminiscent of a sushi bowl with that same fun freshness coming through. It's a dish that you want to make sure you get your fair share of (if not a little more) and kicks things off on the right note.
Then out come a couple of the salmon croquettes with wasabi mayo, Avruga caviar ($7 each) and compressed cucumber, creamy hummus, togarashi and nori ($11).
The croquettes themselves are super crispy on the outside, and rich and creamy on the inside, with a subtle salmon flavour. It's beautifully paired with the wasabi mayo. Again, the mayo is subtle on the wasabi - it almost just has the essence of that distinct wasabi heat.
I have to say, I wasn't exactly sure what I should expect with the compressed cucumbers - but what are dinners out for, if not to try new foods? The best way to describe compressed cucumbers is the texture of pickled cucumbers, except where you would usually have that sour tang, you instead have this bright, refreshing flavour. With some togarashi and nori sprinkled on top - giving it a nice spice to it - and then dipped in the nuttiness of the hummus, it's a brilliantly balanced dish.
Then out comes the kimchi pancake with house kimchi, mushroom, bean sprout and pickles ($13). Sprinkled with fresh chillis, I think I was expecting it to be a little spicier - particularly after the previous dish - but it was still a great dish. The kimchi wasn't as bold as others that I have had but it seemed to work with the charred exterior of the pancake.
MUST READS:
When it comes to the main meals (or as the menu calls them, "big meals"), we choose to share the chicken tortellini with Dada's chilli oil, crispy chicken skin and coriander ($29) and the udon noodle with 63-degree egg and chilli soy pork mince ($31).
When it comes to Asian fusion - both when mixing different Asian cuisines and with others - it seems to be available at every other Canberra restaurant. But I have to say, I haven't had a tortellini quite like this one. Something that feels like it is successfully delivering on multiple cuisines authentically. The pasta is perfectly cooked, but pairing it primarily with the chilli oil, and just a hint of coriander, gives what could have been a very Italian dish, a Vietnamese twist. The only tiny thing is that I would have liked a little more of the crispy chicken skin - there only seem to be a couple of pieces throughout the entire dish. (And who wouldn't want more crispy chicken pieces?)
The udon noodles are just as delightful. I love anything with a 63-degree egg - and using this as the "sauce" in this dish was what first attracted me to it on the menu. Combined with the sweetness of the corn and the earthiness of the mushroom, it's a dish that leaves you wanting more.
Rounding out the meal with the matcha crème brulée with mochi ($16) and the Jasper and Myrtle chocolate tart with coffee bean, cashew praline and cream ($18).
Matcha desserts appear on menus all over Canberra but this one might be my favourite in terms of flavour. It features all of the best parts of the matcha flavour, without getting the bitterness so many matcha desserts seem to take on. The crème brulée is not quite set in the centre but the crisp sugar topping has a great crack when you hit it with the back of the spoon, and I love the small mochi piece on top.
I'm not usually a chocolate dessert after a big meal kind of girl, but it's hard to go past one that uses Canberra's own Jasper and Myrtle chocolate. And this one balanced the richness in the dark chocolate, with the butteriness of the pastry, the salted crispiness in the praline and the simple dollop of cream on the side. It's decadent but not overpowering in any way.
By the end of the night, it's confirmed - Dada isn't just a local that keeps residents coming back for more. It's a place that every Canberran - northside or southside - should try at least once. Not only will you not regret it, you'll be dying to go back.
Address: G4/12 Furzer Street, Phillip
Phone: 0493 514 593
Website: dadarestaurant.com.au
Hours: Lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Saturday.
Chef: Seonmo Peter Kang
Noise: Not a problem
Dietary: Plenty of options
Want more recipe ideas? We've got a tasty offering that'll leave you satisfied. Enjoy it here. Bookmark the page so you've got a wide selection at your fingertips next time you're hitting the kitchen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.