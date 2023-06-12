When it comes to Asian fusion - both when mixing different Asian cuisines and with others - it seems to be available at every other Canberra restaurant. But I have to say, I haven't had a tortellini quite like this one. Something that feels like it is successfully delivering on multiple cuisines authentically. The pasta is perfectly cooked, but pairing it primarily with the chilli oil, and just a hint of coriander, gives what could have been a very Italian dish, a Vietnamese twist. The only tiny thing is that I would have liked a little more of the crispy chicken skin - there only seem to be a couple of pieces throughout the entire dish. (And who wouldn't want more crispy chicken pieces?)