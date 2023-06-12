The Canberra Times
Canberra Raider Corey Horsburgh makes Queensland Maroons extended State of Origin squad

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:05pm
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh has been named 19th man for Queensland. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is one step closer to making his State of Origin debut after being named 19th man for Queensland.

