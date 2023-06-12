Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is one step closer to making his State of Origin debut after being named 19th man for Queensland.
The fiery redhead will go into Maroons camp this week ahead of Origin II - at Lang Park next Wednesday - with the home side looking to wrap the series up.
Horsburgh, along with his fellow Raiders, was set to have the week off with the Green Machine enjoying the bye this weekend.
But any plans he had will have to be cancelled with the 25-year-old off to Brisbane now instead.
He was the sole newcomer in Maroons coach Billy Slater's squad, with Jeremiah Nanai and Moeaki Fotuaika preferred to replace injured duo Tom Gilbert (shoulder) and Jai Arrow (ankle).
Slater has also brought winger Xavier Coates in for Selwyn Cobbo (hip).
Horsburgh has made the Raiders No.13 jersey his own with a big NRL season to date and will continue to push his case for Origin III.
Horsburgh's Canberra teammate Hudson Young will find out tomorrow if he's retained his spot in the NSW Blues side after making his debut in Origin I.
STATE OF ORIGIN II
June 21: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
