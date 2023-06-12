Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government will provide support to the families involved in the Hunter Valley bus crash, which he has described as "cruel", "sad" and "unfair" in a statement to the media on Monday.
At least 10 people have died and another 25 have been transported to hospital after a bus returning from a wedding rolled at a roundabout in New South Wales' Hunter region on Sunday night.
Police have arrested the 58-year-old bus driver and are expected to charge him.
Mr Albanese said: "For a joyous day like that in a beautiful place to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair."
"People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe and that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy," he said.
Mr Albanese said the government "will provide whatever support is necessary to the families as details become clearer".
"For now, we're thinking of you. Australia wraps its arms around you," he said.
Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have been named as the couple who tied the knot at Wandin Estate in Lovedale on June 11.
Emergency services were called to Wine Country Drive near Greta about 11.30pm on June 11 after reports a coach, reportedly transporting 37 people from a wedding, had rolled.
The bus crash had the highest road death toll since 1994.
The Prime Minister thanked the first responders, who had arrived "at this terrible scene", as well as medical staff, police and others assisting the injured.
Political leaders around the country have also expressed their sympathies for family and friends of those who were aboard the bus on Sunday night.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said on Twitter this was "a terrible tragedy after the joy of a wedding".
"As Australians awake to the horrific news of the bus crash in the Hunter Valley, our hopes are with those injured and our hearts break for the families and friends who have lost loved ones last night," he stated.
Nationals leader David Littleproud told Sky News on Monday "there's no words or comfort" political leaders can give the families but "they should know that this country will wrap its arms around and know that that pain is one that's shared".
"That this is just something, one of those incidents that can turn from what is a joy event to tragedy, tragedy in just a matter of minutes," he said.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances around the crash.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
