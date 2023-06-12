The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

MIX 106.3's Five Thru Drive Thru raises funds for the Canberra Hospital

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 12 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MIX 106.3 Five Thru Drive Thru is back for 2023, at Regatta Point on June 16. Picture supplied
The MIX 106.3 Five Thru Drive Thru is back for 2023, at Regatta Point on June 16. Picture supplied

Take a slow drive past some fast food vendors on June 16 and raise money for the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children with the return of the Five Thru Drive Thru.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.