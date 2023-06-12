Take a slow drive past some fast food vendors on June 16 and raise money for the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children with the return of the Five Thru Drive Thru.
It might be the ultimate night out for lazy diners, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your car to pick up dinner along the way.
From 3pm until 7pm, in the Regatta Point car park (Commonwealth Park, West), some of Canberra's iconic vendors have joined forces with MIX 106.3 for the tasty event.
There'll be enough for even the fussiest of back seat drivers from Slinko Potato's twisty spuds on a stick; to The Lost Thong's mixed menu of lemon chilli chicken wings and hot jam donuts; meaty fare from Spit Shack; Mexican from Jarochos; Brazbecue's Brazilian fare; and tasty burgers from BZB Burgers.
You'll get to enter the precinct for a small donation of $5 (but donate more) and the entry fee will go to the hospital's Give Me Five appeal to help raise funds for the sick kids and families from the hospital.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
