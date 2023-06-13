The War Memorial belongs to the Australian people, not the RSL ("Displays should be confined to those who fought in Australian uniforms", June 12). The RSL has a history of exclusion. My Dad joined up for WWII.
He was assigned to Signals and when he topped exams, he was kept in Australia to defend the nation including vital communications between Sydney and Melbourne. Even in his cosy army uniform, winters were cold on the mountain tops. He was proud of his service.
The RSL has no credibility in calling for what we do or do not remember at the War Memorial.- R McCallum, Higgins
When he returned to civilian life, he was devastated that he was not allowed to join the Anzac marches or (less importantly) join an RSL club because his service had been on Australian soil. Returning from overseas, Aboriginal servicemen were also excluded from both. The RSL has no credibility in calling for what we do or do not remember at the War Memorial. I trust Mr Beazley to properly present for us remembrance of our Frontier Wars.
I refer to the article about the War Memorial not being the appropriate location for information about the Frontier Wars. The AWM, along with the Frontier Wars, should also display information about Major Charles Cousins of the 8th who ran the Imperial Japanese English language propaganda service on Radio Tokyo from 1942-45; Private Albert Stokes, a POW who joined the Waffen SS British Free Corp in WWII and the HMAS Adelaide punitive expedition to the then-East Solomons Protectorate in 1927 to suppress an indigenous peoples' uprising against British occupation, amongst other episodes in Australian military history.
I recall Professor Peter Stanley released a book titled Bad Characters highlighting the bad and ugly of Australian military history and he was subjected to ridicule by the many poorly informed experts. Our national institutions should always present a complete picture of the good, bad and the ugly of our national story.
The primary focus of the Australian War Memorial is to commemorate Australia's war dead. The National President of the RSL, Greg Melick, is simply wrong in saying that they must have fought "in Australian uniforms" (June 12) to be commemorated. The AWM Act was passed 43 years ago and the will of the Australian people is different now to what it was then.
Today it must reflect the fact that it is a memorial to all Australians who have fought to defend their people and country, and their bravery and skill as warriors must be rightfully honoured. The Chair of the AWM Council has demonstrated commendable leadership in acknowledging this.
It would come as no surprise if the AWM Act was in the process of being amended to revise the functions of the memorial. It is to be hoped that legislation might keep pace with community attitudes, rather than lagging behind, but this would be wishful thinking.
I have no beef with those who have been awarded honours - it's the system that's dodgy. How do King's Birthday Honours (the name itself an imperial anachronism) fit in a society where democracy is supposed to reign? What determines who get the "higher" honours and who gets the "lower" ones?
And how is that so many of the recipients are "honoured" for simply doing their job - a goodly proportion of whom are very well paid, not least some sportspeople, entertainers and ex-politicians. Let's have awards - but restrict them to people who do additional work to help improve the lives of others and keep the highest award for those who make the greatest personal sacrifice in doing do. The list could be a lot longer and much more satisfying for everyone.
On Monday, the annual ACT government-funded kangaroo shooting began. Red Hill will be heavily targeted again with 520 of the 1040 quota coming from there.
Last year, over 700 roos were killed on Red Hill. Locals will say that there are fewer roos on the hill and certainly not enough to shoot a further 520 healthy adults.
If the very well-paid shooters can find that many and kill them, then there is absolutely no doubt that Red Hill be be essentially cleared of its roo population. This is truly D-Day for these poor creatures but also anyone who loves seeing the roos on their walks.
I make a final, heartfelt plea to those who are able to halt the cull, vary the quota, drop your wildly inaccurate estimates of roo numbers and prevent annihilation of the Red Hill roos.
It's ironic that Lama Qasem claims to sympathise with the plight of Indigenous people ("Vote of diverse communities will be crucial", June 11) when, like many other Palestinians, she seemingly refuses to acknowledge the obvious fact that Jews are indigenous to Israel.
As for the apartheid allegation, all Israeli citizens have equal rights, while Palestinians who live in the West Bank are largely governed by their own Palestinian Authority. To the extent that there are different laws, that is either because Israel is obliged by international law to apply the laws in force before it took control, or it would amount to annexation. Israel restricts Palestinians' movements purely for security reasons.
Real apartheid is how Palestinians are treated in Lebanon, where they are forbidden from owning land, or working in various professions, but for some reason, we never hear about that.
Adrian Rollins ("Wage rises could come with a cost", June 10) says "workers have rarely been in such demand giving them a new-found bargaining power".
Australian "workers" produce our wealth. They include parents of children who constitute the nation's future. Workers, namely most Australians, need increases in wages because governments and bankers operate a money creation banking Ponzi scheme that steals their wealth, impoverishing them and increasing homelessness daily.
Saying wage increases could come with a cost is untrue because inflation is caused by banks, not wage workers. It's a threat by bankers, governments and their commentariat. It's inappropriate for the RBA to threaten the "workers" who create our prosperity, for seeking to keep pace with interest rates and the cost of living.
Rhetoric about "workers" is demeaning and divisive, creating an "us and them" narrative, used to pretend workers' interests differ from those of society at large. They don't.
Having government, bank and other corporate executives getting 10 to 400 times the "take home'" pay of workers deciding workers' wages is inappropriate. Corporate owners take excessive wealth from Australian productivity at the expense of those who produce it.
Fraudulent banking and Inadequate wages prevent young Australians buying homes and raising families because Australia's governments and banking system are stealing their wages and birthright.
It's good to know that Greg Pinder read the wording of the proposed changes to the Constitution to establish the Voice (Letters, June 10), but perhaps a closer examination might have revealed that its purpose is both to recognise the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia and to establish a body to make representations on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders peoples.
"Institutionalising such access" is much broader and more profound than addressing disadvantage - critical though that is. I will be voting "yes" as a positive statement to recognise and respect the unique status of Australia's First Peoples and to enable a much needed and ongoing avenue for expression of views on ALL matters affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples - not just those relating to disadvantage.
I noticed a letter clearly based on fallacy. The Voice as proposed is a lobby organisation. We have over 1850 lobbyists located in Parliament House representing various issues (the Business Council, the Mining industry, the various professional bodies, other organisations like ACOSS). All of these lobbyists are in Parliament House and have direct access to ministers and backbenchers. They also have some access to senior public servants.
The Voice will simply give the first First Nations access like all lobbyists. The same letter referred to introducing race to the Constitution. I suggest looking at the Constitution - it is there now: Section 51 gives distinct powers on race to the Federal Parliament.
The misstatements made by such people seems to be typical of the misinformation campaign the "no" camp is running. I suggest before considering the lies being churned out about this, people should check the facts.
Reports of wage theft are "discovered" with such nauseating regularity that editors need only cut and paste the headline merely with the offending employers name transposed, however such "mistakes" are unremittingly disadvantaging workers, never errors inadvertently enriching them ("Zoo casuals to get $2.6m in back pay", June 10).
Albert M. White, Queanbeyan
Like any good shiraz, the Sharaz story ("Albanese declares absolute confidence in Gallagher", June 9), just gets better and better as it opens and matures.
Boris Johnson appears to be trying to emulate Donald Trump ("Furious Johnson blames 'witch hunt' as he quits parliament", June 12). He has some work to do before he equals, let alone exceeds, the narcissist-in-chief. Trump is fastidious in grooming his signature coiffure, with its combover forehead "veranda". Boris' hair is always a dishevelled mess.
The Higgins-Lehrmann saga is taking over from the Voice to Parliament as the most debated topic in the federal political arena. Politicians should stick to what they are supposed to do which is to ensure the best interests of the country, not be concerned with what supposedly happened in Parliament between these two people.
I think Ebony Bennett (Opinion, June 10) is mistaken to call for Ben Roberts-Smith's artefacts to be removed from display in the AWM. The memorial interprets and explains Australia's military history. His abhorrent actions are part of that. The AWM's response has, as she says, been "tepid". It should certainly add to the caption "In 2023 he was found to be a bully, a murderer and a liar", her apt summary of Justice Besanko's ruling. Whether he is also a "war criminal" will, I hope, soon be established by a criminal court.
It becomes more apparent that the rush to forcibly acquire Calvary Hospital is largely motivated by a desire to prevent issues from being more closely examined. Trying to strangle debate is a sure sign that electors might be buying an overly expensive hospital that they have already effectively purchased. Surely this should give rise to suspicion as to its motivation?
I am responding to Gordon Fyfe (Letters, June 13) complaining about his unworkable computers after software upgrades. We have two elderly Apple mini computers which work perfectly. The trick is, on the advice of my technically minded son, not to download the upgrades. They are not necessary for simple computer use.
Why should the AWM only show displays for those who fought "in Australian uniforms" and not mark the wars Indigenous people fought against European invaders? It's a "war memorial" and by any stretch of decency, the Frontier Wars should be recognised there.
