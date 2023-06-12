The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Public Interest Disclosure reforms reach Senate ahead of National Anti-Corruption Commission opening

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Key whistleblower reforms are expected to hit the upper house with the Greens saying they're "ready, willing and able" to pass the protections ahead of the federal anti-corruption body's opening next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.