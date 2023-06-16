The Flash. M, 144 minutes. Four stars.
When Tegmark and Greene were laying down their theories on the different types of multiverses that might be out there existing alongside our own, they might have intended setting up decades of debate among the world's philosophers and physicists, but an unintended consequence was setting up decades of movies and their sequels.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still playing on many cinema screens as The Flash hits multiplexes, and both films wrestle with similar concepts of parallel dimensions and the possibility of jumping through them and making changes to them.
A fortunate thing for fans of the DC comics universe is that, like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash is great fun, mostly well-made, and thoroughly enjoyable.
Addressing some of the criticism laid on previous DC universe films, it also doesn't take itself seriously at all - even the grim old Ben Affleck Batman smirks his way through his usual existential ennui.
While helping out pals Batman and Alfred (Jeremy Irons), the most junior of the Justice League, Barry Allen aka The Flash (Ezra Miller), manages to run faster than the speed of light and finds himself inside a bubble world where he can see the past and possibly even jump into and affect it.
Allen's dad Henry (Ron Livingston) is about to have a parole hearing for the murder of Barry's mother two decades earlier. Barry knows his father didn't commit the crime but was never able to help prove his innocence.
MORE MOVIE REVIEWS:
Positing that he might be able to go back to a time before his mother died and make a change that would save her life and free his father, Barry tries and succeeds to a certain degree, except that his actions have created a timeline without superheroes to prevent an alien invasion.
Barry must enlist a younger version of himself to help save the world.
There are some absolutely smashing moments of fan service here, the filmmakers really knowing their audiences and giving them the kinds of on-screen moments decades in anticipation.
Some I can talk about because they have already been spoiled in the trailer - the return of the Tim Burton era Batman played by Michael Keaton in one of the timelines visited by the Barrys, as well as Michael Sheen's General Zod from the Henry Cavill Superman film.
A handful of others I won't spoil but will help hype up by saying that, for one, I was screaming into my elbow and really disappointed I didn't have anyone alongside me to geek out with.
But did I say "mostly well-made"?
Screenwriter Christina Hodson and colleagues pull a heck of a lot of elements together into a coherent script absolutely brimming with gags, which Miller has the comic timing to make work.
The writers also give some solid scientific theory behind the timey-wimey silliness.
The trouble with many superhero films, the second Wonder Woman film being a great example, is that films with promising first halves get ruined as the filmmakers depend on CGI and deus ex machina fantasy muddle to unsatisfactorily tie it up by the end.
The sensibility of the writing and Andy Muschietti's direction manage to mostly avoid that nonsense, and build a decent emotional connection between audience and characters.
Keaton is of course a strong performer, and really gets the opportunity here to emote, as opposed to the posturing of Burton's highly stylised, but wonderful, films.
Miller is what makes this film work, the camera is tight on their face throughout the film and there is as much nuance on there as the mugging and levity.
Technically though, I do have a quibble about the quality of some of the CGI towards the film's ending. I understand the budget sat somewhere around the $220 million mark but the film still managed to feel rushed or unfinished.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.