The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: The Flash stars Ezra Miller in a DC with lots of gags

By Cris Kennedy
Updated June 16 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Flash. M, 144 minutes. Four stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.