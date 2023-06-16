While Don is strung out, Beth is feeling rattled too. The draft of her first novel is with her literary agent who isn't being very positive about it, so she is having misgivings about its quality. She hasn't attempted fiction before. Her previous work was a memoir, entitled I Had To Tell It, a title that seems at one with the "write your heart out" advice that she dispenses to her creative writing students. Then Beth overhears Don confiding to his brother-in-law, Mark (Arian Moayed) that he doesn't like her latest work.