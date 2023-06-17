Willis had only made a few unremarkable films and was the star of TV's Moonlighting when he landed Die Hard, a film that, unbelievable as it seems in retrospect, was turned down by every established action star, and was able to get $5 million for it. Playing the everyman cop trapped in a building with baddies launched his action career but, being a more versatile actor than most of his action film cohort, he also had success in other movies, including The Sixth Sense and Pulp Fiction.

