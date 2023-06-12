The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Kiss the cod: The Canadian ceremony, screech-in, has made its way to Canberra thanks to Come From Away

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A special Canadian ceremony has made its way to Canberra and it's hard not to be intrigued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.