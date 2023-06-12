Treasurer Jim Chalmers has joined his Labor colleagues in backing Finance Minister Katy Gallagher over allegations she misled parliament, stating that she had "more stores of personal integrity than all of her Liberal and National pursuers combined".
A series of leaked text messages published by The Australian newspaper last week purported to show Senator Gallagher was made aware of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins' rape allegations days before they aired on The Project.
The Canberra Times has not seen the text messages.
On Saturday, Senator Gallagher said she had been "given some information" but had done "nothing with that".
She denied misleading Parliament in 2021 when she said "no one had any knowledge" in response to Liberal senator Linda Reynolds claiming that senior Labor figures knew about the allegation before they were televised.
"I was responding to an assertion that was being made by the Minister Reynolds at the time, that we had known about this for weeks and had made a decision to weaponise it," she told journalists.
Labor has so far put up a united front, with several MPs making statements in support of Senator Gallagher in recent days, including Aged Care Minister Anika Wells, Housing Minister Julie Collins and Dr Chalmers.
Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash described Senator Gallagher's explanation as "flimsy" in an interview with Sky News on Sunday.
The opposition accused Labor of "weaponising" Ms Higgins' rape allegations and are expected to continue questioning Senator Gallagher and the government on the matters when parliament resumes this week.
Speaking to journalists on Monday, Dr Chalmers backed Senator Gallagher, stating that "the idea that Katy Gallagher has misled the Senate is frankly absurd.
"Katy Gallagher has more stores of personal integrity than all of her Liberal and National pursuers combined.
"And I think, frankly, the idea that these allegations about something that happened in a Liberal minister's office in a Liberal government is somehow the fault of the-then Labor opposition is equally laughable."
Ms Higgins accused her former colleague Bruce Lehrmann of assaulting her in Senator Reynolds office in 2019. Senator Reynolds was defence industry minister at the time.
Mr Lehrmann has denied the allegations and his trial was aborted due to juror misconduct.
Earlier on Monday, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek told Sunrise "there is no one with more integrity in the Parliament than Senator Katy Gallagher".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday told reporters he had "absolute confidence" in Senator Gallagher.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
