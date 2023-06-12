The Canberra Times
Labor MPs back Katy Gallagher over claims she misled Parliament about handling information about alleged rape

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
June 12 2023
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has joined his Labor colleagues in backing Finance Minister Katy Gallagher over allegations she misled parliament, stating that she had "more stores of personal integrity than all of her Liberal and National pursuers combined".

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

