Belconnen patrol officers investigating a stolen motor vehicle crash on the Gungahlin Drive extension in the early hours of Monday morning have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted on a warrant over a fatal stabbing incident in Sydney's west, last week.
Patrol officers went looking for the man after they found the car crashed in the freezing early hours of the morning.
Once the man was located and in custody, police inquiries subsequently revealed a warrant for his arrest had had been issued by NSW police after an incident on Friday.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Just before 4.30pm, police and emergency services were called to a home on Parroo Close, St Clair, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Officers from Nepean Police Area Command arrived a short time later and found a man unconscious and with serious injuries.
Police conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW paramedics but despite their collective efforts, the man died at the scene.
The suspect found at Bruce was transferred to the City Police Station where the outstanding warrant was executed.
Detectives from Nepean Police Area Command are travelling to the ACT where they will apply for the man's extradition.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
