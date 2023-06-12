The Canberra Times
A man arrested in Canberra after a car crash will be extradited to face charges over a stabbing in western Sydney

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW police will be seeking to extradite a man wanted for questioning over a stabbing in Sydney's west. Picture by Karleen Minney
Belconnen patrol officers investigating a stolen motor vehicle crash on the Gungahlin Drive extension in the early hours of Monday morning have arrested a 24-year-old man wanted on a warrant over a fatal stabbing incident in Sydney's west, last week.

