Capital Football investigating racism allegations during Australia Cup qualifier

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
A Capital Football tribunal will determine the outcome of the investigation into allegations of racism during the recent Australia Cup qualifier.

