A Capital Football tribunal will determine the outcome of the investigation into allegations of racism during the recent Australia Cup qualifier.
The incident occurred in the 67th minute of the clash between Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic.
A hard foul triggered a melee near the sideline, with players running in from multiple directions. As the match officials attempted to defuse the situation, Croatia striker Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu could be heard on the live stream making a complaint.
"He just called me a black n---er," he told the officials.
Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich denounced the alleged racial slur and promised an investigation into the incident.
While the allegations made were of a serious nature, they were not mentioned in the referee's report after the game. It's understood multiple people standing close by did not hear the comments.
Slavich declined to comment further on the allegations while the incident progresses through the organisation's tribunal process and did not elaborate on when the situation will be resolved.
Ahmed-Shaibu returned to the field on Saturday, scoring a double in Canberra Croatia's 4-4 draw with Tigers FC.
