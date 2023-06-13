A few weeks ago they were performing on one of the world's largest stages. Now, this month, Voyager is performing at Canberra venue The Basement.
The progressive metal band and Australia's 2023 representative in Eurovision is taking a celebratory lap of the country after coming ninth in the international music contest, and ahead of its forthcoming album Fearless in Love (out July 14).
But although they may have just performed to an 11,000-person stadium, and 162 million people at home, drummer Ashley Doodkorte said life after Eurovision has been much the same as life before it. Except this time he's taking media interviews during the lunch break of his nine-to-five job, and more people now know who they are.
"That's what's been great about this whole process. We are still a working band, but we've just had this awesome publicity and promotional opportunity, that you don't get ever," Doodkorte said.
"It's made everything so much better. The tours are going well and we've had to upgrade venues and book more shows.
"We were always like 'If only people could see us, they probably would want to come to a show. Even if they could just see us, that would be cool'.
"And that's how it's working out. People finally saw what we could do on a stage, so now we can do it a bit more."
Voyager thrilled audiences across the world with their performance of Promise - which even included a retro Toyota MR2 on stage.
While the band's Canberra gig will not have a car on stage - "maybe we'll just get the fender of a Toyota and put it on stage as like a diluted experience" - Doodkorte said he almost prefers a regular gig at a place like The Basement, somewhere where they've performed numerous times before.
"Eurovision is one thing, but there's a difference between playing for three minutes in front of thousands of people and getting to play for like an hour-and-a-half in front of a nice sweaty room for a couple of 100 people," he said.
"Both have their perks, I think but we've done a lot more of the latter. It's going to feel like coming back home again."
Voyager has been together since they formed in 1999. And this version of the band - Danny Estrin (vocals/keyboards), Simone Dow (guitars), Scott Kay (guitars), Alex Canion (bass), and Doodkorte (drums) - have been together since 2011. So the group has plenty of practice in front of a live audience.
But Doodkorte said even all of those years performing on stage couldn't have prepared them fully for the Eurovision experience.
"The big learning curve, I think, for us as a band has always been that you're actually playing for the people at home mostly. There are 11,000 people in the stadium, but there are 160 million people watching on their TV," he said.
"So what you think looks good on stage, and what might be great for those people in the stadium isn't necessarily going to work the same, going down a camera. And that's really hard because we're just a band with live experience. We haven't done that much TV."
Voyager will be at The Basement on June 24. For tickets go to Oztix.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
