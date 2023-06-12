The Canberra Times
Housing Minister Julie Collins made a major concession to win crucial housing votes

Adrian Rollins
Natalie Vikhrov
By Adrian Rollins, and Natalie Vikhrov
June 13 2023 - 12:00am
The federal government has agreed to scrap a $500 million a year cap on Housing Australia Future Fund spending in a significant concession to win crucial senate support for its signature housing policy.

