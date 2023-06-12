The ACT's top prosecutor has extended his leave to the end of the month, after being due back in the job on Tuesday.
It was revealed in mid-May ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC had taken leave, while he dealt with the ongoing inquiries related to the Bruce Lehrmann case.
A deputy of Mr Drumgold, Anthony WIlliamson SC, has been appointed in his place, and will continue until the extended leave date of June 30.
Mr Williamson was temporarily appointed into the role until June 13 while Mr Drumgold took his initial leave.
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury told ABC Radio Canberra he "thinks its fair to let him take his period of leave at this point".
"The director did seek an extension of his leave period and the government has granted that extension, and appointed Anthony Williamson, who is the acting director, to continue up until the 30th of June," he said.
"I have not had a conversation [about the future of the role] ... it's been a difficult time. People understand this has been obviously disruptive for all parties.
"When he returns, we will contemplate those questions if they're on the table at the time."
Mr Rattenbury said he hadn't spoken to Mr Drumgold personally.
Mr Drumgold's initial decision to take leave came after a week in the witness box at the inquiry into the aborted trial of Mr Lehrmann.
The inquiry is scrutinising his conduct, as well as the police and ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates in connection with the case.
Mr Drumgold himself called for the inquiry last year after he alleged police had pressured him not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping fellow former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, and there have been no findings made against him.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
