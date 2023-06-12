The Canberra Times
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC extends leave, Anthony Williamson SC to continue in his place

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:48am, first published 7:34am
Shane Drumgold SC, who is on leave. Picture by Gary Ramage
The ACT's top prosecutor has extended his leave to the end of the month, after being due back in the job on Tuesday.

