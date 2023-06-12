Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young has kept his spot in the NSW Blues second row for their must-win Origin II clash at Lang Park next Wednesday.
Young made his State of Origin debut for the Blues in the series opener in Adelaide and NSW coach Brad Fittler has kept faith with the 25-year-old.
The Raiders second-rower only played the opening 31 minutes of Origin I before being replaced by Penrith star Liam Martin.
Many experts expected Young to be dropped for game two, but he'll get his chance to help the Blues level the series.
It will be a massive task with Queensland going into the game as clear favourites in their home cauldron.
Fittler made a number of changes, including the recall of Latrell Mitchell (calf), picking Mitchell Moses at halfback and adding Reece Robson as the bench hooker.
STATE OF ORIGIN II
June 21: Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues at Lang Park, 8.05pm.
Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Lindsay Collins, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Tom Flegler, 16. Reuben Cotter, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika. Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson, 19. Corey Horsburgh.
Blues squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Josh Addo-Carr, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Tom Trbojevic, 5 Brian To'o, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Payne Haas, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Hudson Young, 13 Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14 Reece Robson, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Liam Martin, 17 Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: 18 Stephen Crichton. 19 Keaon Koloamatangi.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
