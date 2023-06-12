The Canberra Times
Canberra Raider Hudson Young keeps spot in NSW Blues line-up for State of Origin II

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
June 13 2023
Hudson Young has kept his spot in the Blues second row. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young has kept his spot in the NSW Blues second row for their must-win Origin II clash at Lang Park next Wednesday.

